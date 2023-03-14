EBS announces increase across its fixed rate residential mortgages

EBS said the new rates apply to all private dwelling home and buy-to-let fixed rate mortgages.

EBS has announced an increase of 0.59 per cent across its fixed rate residential mortgages, as well as increases to its fixed rates for buy-to-let mortgages.

The lender, which is owned by AIB, cited the “rising interest rate environment” following the European Central Bank decision to increase interest rates by 3 per cent since July 2022.

The new rate for a “green” four-year fixed rate will be 3.75 per cent; a one-year fixed rate will be 4.15 per cent; a two-year fixed rate will be 4.45 per cent; while a three-year fixed rate and a five-year fixed rate will each be 4.5 per cent.

The new rates are effective from Wednesday.

EBS said customers who draw down their new mortgage by close of business on April 14th can avail of the previous fixed rates. There is no change to EBS variable mortgage rates.

EBS said a monthly repayment on a new €100,000 four-year green fixed rate mortgage over a 25 year term will be €514.13, while the previous monthly repayment would have been €479.43.

In terms of buy-to-let, the new rates will be 7.15 per cent for a three-year fixed term and 7.55 per cent for a five-year fixed term.

Separately, EBS said it is introducing increased savings rates across a range of variable deposit products.

An EBS family savings account will offer a 1 per cent return, up from 0.1 per cent currently, up to €1,000 per month for 12 months.

An EBS children’s savings account will offer a 1 per cent return, up from 0.1 per cent currently, up to €5,000 and 0.1 per cent for amounts greater than €5,000.

An EBS instant access account will also offer a 0.1 per cent return. These changes come into effect on Wednesday.