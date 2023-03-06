Former VMTV executive Bill Malone launches Cable Rock Pictures

Bill Malone, former director of content at Virgin Media Television: "It feels like the eyes of the world are on Ireland at the moment."

Bill Malone, who recently left his role as director of content at Virgin Media Television (VMTV), has launched a new television production company.

Mr Malone, who previously served as RTÉ2 channel controller before being poached by the former TV3 Group in 2016, has set up Cable Rock Pictures, which will target international co-productions in scripted and premium factual content.

Mr Malone said that after an “immensely rewarding” six years at VMTV, there had never been a more opportune time to launch such a venture, given significant funding is now in place for experienced Irish production companies with international ambition.

“Ireland’s TV and drama sector has never been in a better place to take on the world. Fresh from recent BAFTA successes and a record 14 Oscar nominations, it feels like the eyes of the world are on Ireland at the moment,” he said.

“It is also heartening to see the financial backing being provided by Screen Ireland, BAI (Media Commission) and Government supports and tax incentives combining with great locations, storytelling and international partners resulting in unprecedented success for the Irish TV and drama sector.”

At Virgin, Mr Malone brokered a number of international co-productions including documentary Finding Jack Charlton and the dramas Blood, The Deceived, the forthcoming The Vanishing Triangle and Redemption.

The latter six-part crime series, set in Dublin and starring Paula Malcomson in the lead role, aired on Virgin in 2022 but will premiere in the UK this St Patrick’s Day, having landed a prime slot on ITV1 at 9pm.