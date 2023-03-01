Surprise increase in inflation runs counter to forecasts

Higher air fares were among the drivers of the unexpected rise in inflation last month. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty

Forecasts that inflation in the Irish economy will fall more rapidly than previously expected hit a speed bump on Wednesday when a provisional estimate for annualised price growth in February was put at 8 per cent, up on the previous month’s 7.5 per cent rate.

It had been assumed that inflation, after peaking at 9.4 per cent in October and moderating downwards for the following three months, would continue to soften in February.

[ Irish inflation unexpectedly rises to 8% in February ]

The latest harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which is separate from the agency’s monthly consumer price index (CPI), however, pointed to a pickup in price growth, largely on the back of higher food and transport prices.

Food prices were up across the board, rising by 1.2 per cent on a monthly basis and by 13.4 per cent year on year, a reflection of the higher input prices faced by producers. The other driver of the monthly increase was transport costs, up by 3.6 per cent on last year.

The CSO didn’t give the monthly increase in transport costs but they were said to have been lifted by higher air fares. Does that reflect more Irish people taking holidays? It’s not clear.

The combined effect of higher food prices and transport costs pushed headline inflation back up to 8 per cent. Significantly, food and transport outweighed the impact of falling energy prices. Energy prices were down by 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis but still up by 29.2 per cent in annualised terms.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and employers’ group Ibec have both been out in recent days, predicting inflation will this year fall more rapidly than previously anticipated. Ibec believes it will drop to below 4 per cent before the year is out.

The latest estimate doesn’t torpedo those predictions but it sounds a note of caution. The big determinant of where inflation goes from here is still the price of energy. While it is coming down, it is still elevated and above pre-pandemic levels.

If energy prices fall further over the summer, combined with year-on-year base effects, we’ll see further falls in headline inflation, but Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an unknown factor in all this.