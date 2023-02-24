Pioneer of so-called ‘super pubs’ in Dublin has died aged 72

Liam O’Dwyer, the man best known for pioneering so-called “super pubs” in Dublin, has died aged 72.

Mr O’Dwyer was the co-founder of the former Dublin-headquartered pub empire Capital Bars along with his brother Des. He died on Tuesday after a short illness, a notice published by his family said.

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Dublin-based Licensed Vintners Association, on Friday described Mr O’Dwyer as a “standard bearer” for the industry.

“Liam was first and foremost a gentleman,” he said. “He was a lovely fellow and always reasonable and a pleasure to deal with. From a business perspective he was a leader and a visionary in the industry.

READ MORE

“The pubs he developed throughout the nineties and noughties were among the most renowned in the country and set world class standards for pubs and late bars in particular.

[ Conflicting views emerge over planned pub licensing laws overhaul ]

“They were standard bearers for the industry at that time and ushered in a revolution in terms of investment, fit out, and wow factor. He has left a tremendous legacy behind.”

At the height of the Celtic Tiger era, the Capital Bars group dominated Dublin’s night-time economy through its ownership of pubs such as Cafe en Seine, The George and Zanzibar.

What's in the new cost of living package? / Scams target Revolut users Listen | 44:47

The then Zanzibar on Ormond Quay.

At its peak, the chain counted 11 pubs and night clubs among its portfolio, which also included Break for the Border, Howl at the Moon, and The Dragon. It also owned a number of hotels and a Planet Hollywood restaurant.

The company entered receivership in 2009 but the O’Dwyers repurchased a number of the pubs through their company Toji Holdings.

The Capital Bars portfolio was acquired by Danu Investment Partners in a €15 million deal in October 2014. Danu was founded in 2009 by Leonard Ryan, Mark O’Meara and Michael O’Rourke, who co-founded the Setanta Sports Group.

[ International investors see long-term value in Dublin pub market ]

Capital Bars was then bought out in a multi-million euro deal by the Frank Gleeson-owned Mercantile Group in 2016, which already ran a number of bars and restaurants including The Green Hen, Marcel’s, Opium, Pichet, East Side Tavern, Whelans, and Le Petit Parisien.

Following the merger, the enlarged company employed 600 people and generated revenues of about €40 million per annum.

Mr O’Dwyer’s funeral is taking place on Friday in St Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, Co Dublin, followed by a cremation service in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome.