Weight loss device maker Allurion Technologies closes on deal to go public

Omar Ishrak is the former chief executive of Medtronic. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Weight loss device maker Allurion Technologies is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by former Medtronic chairman and chief executive Omar Ishrak, according to people familiar with the matter.

The merger with Compute Health Acquisition is expected to value the combined company at about $500 million including debt, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The special purpose acquisition company, or Spac, is led by Mr Ishrak, hedge fund manager Joshua Fink, who is the son of BlackRock’s Larry Fink, and Medtronic executive Jean Nehme.

IT Business Person of the Year Barry Connolly: ‘I never really wanted to work for anyone else’ Listen | 46:13

Allurion sells a gastric balloon that can be swallowed to help people lose weight. The company generated revenue of $64 million last year.

READ MORE

The deal includes a private investment in public equity (Pipe), led by RTW Investments and a synthetic royalty financing. It also includes a senior secured term loan from Fortress Investment Group and a $100 million equity facility from Chardan Capital Markets. Mr Ishrak and former General Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt are also investors in the Pipe, the people said.

Mr Ishrak, who ran Medtronic as chief executive and chairman for about nine years through 2020, stepped down as chairman of Intel in January but remains an independent director at the chipmaker.

— Bloomberg