Couples to splash out on flowers and eating out for St Valentine’s Day

Lots of Irish couples say it with flowers on St Valentine's Day. Photograph: Manan Vatsyayana/ AFP via Getty Images.

Romance is poised to bloom amid recession with flowers and nights out likely to top St Valentine’s Day spending.

Figures from bank AIB show that spending on flowers trebles on St Valentine’s Day, with the average customer forking out €50 to impress their loved one.

Dining out, drinking, jewellery and even nights in hotels will also feature this Tuesday as couples mark the patron saint of love’s feast day on February 14th.

According to figures compiled anonymously from 1.7 million card transactions on St Valentine’s Day last year, spending in restaurants increased 83 per cent, while pubs were 58 per cent busier.

Jewellery is the most expensive item with individuals spending an average of €140 on gifts meant to bring a glint to their partner’s eye. Hotels are next with people spending €110, while the number of transactions jumps by one third.

Men spend 55 per cent more than women, while they are also more likely to part with cash on the day.

Not surprisingly Valentine’s Day spending happens mostly at night. But Sean Jevens, AIB’s chief digital officer, says the figures show “restaurants, pubs, hotels, florists and jewellers” can all expect to be busy at some point on Tuesday.