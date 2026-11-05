Profits at insurance broker Arachas surge 25% on the back of acquisition spree

Arachas is now the largest insurance brokerage in Ireland, employing more than 750 staff. Photograph: Getty Images

Arachas, the insurance broker chaired by former finance minister Charlie McCreevy, has reported a 25 per cent jump in profit for last year.

According to newly filed accounts, the company made a profit of €55.7 million in 2025, up from €44.7 million previously, as turnover, driven by a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, increased by €15.6 million to €143.7 million.

Arachas is now the largest insurance brokerage in Ireland, employing more than 750 staff. It charges insurance companies commissions and fees for arranging and administering policies.

The company has been on a big acquisition spree, snapping up six smaller brokerage businesses last year alone.

The latest accounts said growth in 2025 was supported by the integration of recent acquisitions, which included Waterford-based McDonald Dwyer Reddy and Byrne Insurance, Cavan-based John Brady Insurance, and marine insurer Craftinsure.

Arachas also acquired Cork-based Insight Insurance, Galway-based Mulryan O’Gorman Insurance and Dublin-based Kinane Insurance in 2025.

This year it added Worldwide Insurance Brokers, located in Sandyford in Dublin, to its stable.

The company was itself acquired in 2020 by UK brokerage Ardonagh, which is backed by US private equity firms Madison Dearborn and HPS Partners, for €250 million.

The latest accounts show it paid out €60 million in dividends last year to holding companies within the wider corporate group.

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The company’s net assets decreased from €43.3 million to €39 million in 2025. “The decrease is due to dividends paid, offset by profits during the period,” the company’s directors said.

“This profit is driven by both acquisitions and organic growth of the business.”

The directors noted that while volatility or declines in premiums may undermine the business, insurance broking has proved to be resilient in the face of previous downturns.

“These latest financial results reflect another strong year of organic growth for Arachas, underpinned by solid performance in our speciality schemes business and expanded market capacity,” Arachas chief financial officer Martin Mohan said.

“This growth has been further strengthened by key strategic acquisitions and our ongoing regional expansion, which has seen Arachas grow to become Ireland’s largest nationwide insurance broker.

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“Amid the transformation of the global insurance market, we continue to see high demand for our corporate practice advisory services across complex risk management, while our core SME sector continues to prosper.

“With over 750 employees supporting clients regionally and nationwide, our outlook remains positive as we continue to deliver expanded choice and local expertise.”