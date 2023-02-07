Losses increase at Cineworld, Dell jobs to go and weaponising The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams in The Last of Us. Such is the success of the post-apocalyptic survival game/drama, it is now being offered up to competition regulators as the reason why they should allow what would be the biggest tech deal in more than two decades to go ahead, thereby guaranteeing its status as near-future case study on business syllabuses everywhere.

After-tax losses at pandemic-struck Cineworld Dublin widened to €2.67 million in 2021, with the auditors of the company behind the multiplex cinema on Parnell Street saying they were unable to express an opinion on its financial statements due to “material uncertainties” at its parent group. Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US last September. Laura Slattery has the details.

In our personal finance feature this morning Fiona Reddan outlines why the Revenue could owe you money.

Dell Technologies has become the latest multinational technology firm with a strong presence in Ireland to announce it will cut jobs. The company says it is to eliminate around 5 per cent of roles worldwide, roughly 6,600 based on its most recent publicly stated employee numbers, as it faces plummeting demand for personal computers. Emmet Malone reports.

Searches for part-time and casual work surged in 2022, according to Indeed, with the recruitment company citing the impact of inflation on cost-of-living. New data from the job site suggests there has been a “noticeable uptick” in job searches for part-time and weekend work, as well as jobs requiring no experience, writes Laura Slattery

I am a bit concerned about potential changes in housing policies if there is a change of government that would make retaking possession of my house, which I currently rent out, difficult. Should I sell now, before the next election, invest in a smaller property in the future to guarantee I will have somewhere to live when I retire? Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions.

Dominic also tackles this question from a reader: Should I stick with paying my local property tax on the value I set in 2021 or do I then risk arrears when my LPT liability is next due to be calculated?

“We grew up in very tough economic circumstances and my mother taught me to respect what was, for our family, a very scarce resource. I was encouraged (that is, gently forced) not to spend money gifts I received for birthdays or Christmas, and so thanks to her I’m incapable of not saving some of my earnings.” Trish Long, vice-president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Ireland, talks to Me and My Money.

Brendan Burgess joins Inside Business to explain his critique of Central Bank policy on mortgage interest rates. It comes after Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf told an Oireachtas committee that Irish banks should increase interest rates to reflect increases applied by the European Central Bank. Plus: Cliff Taylor and Eoin Burke-Kennedy look at the latest economic trends.