Profits jump at Noel Kelly’s management firm

Profits after tax at the Dublin management agency that represents a host of stars from Irish TV and radio more than doubled to €404,085 last year.

NK Management represents the likes of Pat Kenny, Ryan Tubridy, Dermot Bannon, Claire Byrne and Joe Duffy among others.

The business is led by chief executive, Noel Kelly and new accounts for his Cleary Consultancy Ltd show that the firm recorded post tax profits of €404,085 in the 12 months to the end of March, more than double the previous year. Accumulated profits now stand at €901,827.

The firm declined to comment on the accounts.

The firm’s cash funds last year decreased sharply from €831,617 to €228,009 and this was off-set by the amount owed by debtors to the company increasing from €722,183 to €1.589 million.

At the end of March, the company had shareholder funds of €1.01 million. Numbers employed at the company remained at nine comprising two in management and seven in administration.

The 60 year old Mr Kelly shuns the limelight but is one of the most best known names in the Irish broadcasting industry and is often employed by his clients to negotiate new contracts on their behalf with the likes of RTE.

Mr Kelly has previously said he is “not interested in the limelight. I like the fact that I can get on the Luas and nobody knows who I am or what I do.”

Mr Kelly has also served as a long time director on the board of Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children’s Project International charity.

The firm’s client list reads like a who’s who of Irish celebrity and also includes Dave Fanning, Matt Cooper, Ivan Yates, Baz Ashmawy, Niall Quinn, Kian Egan and Dermot Whelan.

Others include Doireann Garrihy, Kathryn Thomas, Catriona Perry and Sonia O’Sullivan. Mr Kelly also represented the late Gerry Ryan and today represents the broadcaster’s daughter and 2FM presenter, Lottie Ryan.