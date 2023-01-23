Aldi to add 360 staff as it ramps up expansion plans

Aldi said has plans to “fast track” its Dublin expansion plan, which it said will see 11 new stores open across the next five years with the first, in Adamstown, to open “in the coming weeks”. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to hire an additional 360 staff this year as it ramps up its expansion plans.

The German retailer, which plans to add six new stores to its 155-strong outlet network nationwide in 2023, said the new hires will help the group meet still-buoyant consumer demand for groceries.

The new hires will be paid a minimum rate of €13.85 per hour, Aldi said, after it moves to adopt the new living wage for 2023 on February 1st.

It follows a successful recruitment campaign last year through which Aldi added 450 new hires. However, the pace of job creation at the group has slowed in recent years after it hired 1,050 people in 2020 and 600 in 2021.

READ MORE

Nevertheless, Aldi said last year that it plans to invest €320 million in 30 new stores in the coming years. Some €63 million is to be invested in the West of Ireland over the next two years, creating 140 full-time jobs.

Aldi also said last year that it plans to expand its footprint in Dublin, reiterating that it is examining 25 sites as potential locations for 11 new stores, with plans to invest €75 million.

On Monday, the group said it now has plans to “fast track” its Dublin expansion plan, which it said will see 11 new stores open across the next five years with the first, in Adamstown, to open “in the coming weeks”.

“We are continuing to reinvest in Ireland by creating and maintaining jobs throughout the country and adopting the minimum wage for colleagues,” said Aldi Ireland group managing director Niall O’Connor in a statement. “We added 450 new jobs last November, and we have seen continued strong demand in the market for the unbeatable value that Aldi offers.”

Operating profits at Aldi Ireland topped €39 million in 2021, a 44 per cent decline from the previous year, as the German-owned supermarket chain grappled with higher prices and the disruption of Covid-19, accounts filed last November revealed.

In a report attached to the accounts, the directors said 2021 was another year of growth for the business, albeit at a slower pace.

“The comparatively lower rate of turnover growth reflects the adverse impact of Covid-19 restrictions which significantly disrupted normal shopping patterns throughout the period under review,” they said.

The group’s cost of sales increased more than 2 per cent in the year to more than €1.9 billion while administrative expenses surged by about 35 per cent in 2021 to €53.7 million, eating into Aldi’s margins. Wage and salary costs grew by 5.8 per cent to €157.7 million, with the group hiring an additional 300 employees over the period, bringing its overall Irish headcount to 4,744.