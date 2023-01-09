Aldi Ireland to eliminate at least 60 tonnes of food waste in 2023

The company said it would increase its waste reduction efforts undertaken to date, as it continues to work to cut down on food waste across its operations.

Aldi Ireland has pledged to eliminate at least 60 tonnes of food waste in 2023.

To date, the retailer said it has saved almost 1,100 tonnes of food from going to waste by donating the equivalent of 2.6 million meals to its charity partner FoodCloud.

It also said it has recently donated 19 pallets of stock to FoodCloud through its Food for Good programme, while a food collection programme in operation among staff at its headquarters in Naas has donated over 2,600 meals to Naas Food Bank.

The company said it would increase its waste reduction efforts undertaken to date, as it continues to work to cut down on food waste across its operations.

READ MORE

Earlier this year, research commissioned by Aldi alongside FoodCloud found that two thirds of Irish households are uncomfortable with amount of food waste they generate, while 47 per cent of those surveyed said that they throw out food every week.

Niall O’Connor, group managing director of Aldi Ireland, said the retailer will “continue to work every day to cut down on waste – not just food waste, but also packaging, plastic and non-recyclables – from across our entire operations”.