Regulator clears AIB to buy €5.7bn Ulster Bank tracker mortgage portfolio

The competition watchdog has given AIB the green light to acquire a portfolio of performing tracker mortgages from Ulster Bank worth €5.7 billion.

In June, AIB announced that it had agreed to acquire the portfolio of 47,000 Ulster Bank loans for a total consideration of €5.4 billion, a 5 per cent discount on its overall value subject to regulatory approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). The discount factored in the low profitability of the portfolio.

On Friday, the CCPC said it had approved the acquisition, the final such determination it will make in relation to the four mergers notified to the watchdog following the announcements that Ulster Bank and KBC Bank would be leaving the Irish market.

The watchdog approved AIB’s purchase of a €4.2 billion tranche of commercial loans from the NatWest-owned lender last year subject to a number of remedies. Separately, the CCPC also approved Bank of Ireland’s purchase of certain KBC assets valued at more than €9 billion in May 22 and Permanent TSB’s acquisition of Ulster Bank’s retail, SME and asset finance business, valued at €7.6 billion.

The CCPC said on Friday that following an “extended phase one investigation” into the proposed deal, it determined the acquisition “will not substantially lessen competition for goods or services in the State and, therefore, the proposed acquisition may be put into effect”.

The watchdog said it will publish its full determination within 60 days.

AIB, which is known to have faced competition from US investment powerhouse Pimco and London-based M&G Investments for the Ulster Bank tracker mortgages, said last year that the transaction will start feeding into its earnings from 2023.

The bank expects to generate about €90 million of total income from the portfolio on an annualised basis, it said at the time.

The deal, together with the Ulster Bank corporate and commercial loans purchase, will reduce common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, by about 2 percentage points. AIB’s capital currently stands at 16.6 per cent of risk-weighted assets – well above its 13.5 per cent medium-term target.