Coca-Cola Ballina recognised as advanced manufacturing facility by WEF

Coca-Cola’s operation in Ballina has named as one of the world’s most advanced manufacturers by the World Economic Forum.

Coca-Cola Ballina, formerly known as Ballina Beverages, has become one of 18 international sites added to the WEF Global Lighthouse Network, a platform that recognises facilities using advanced technologies to boost sustainability and increase productivity.

The Mayo facility is the first Coca-Cola operation worldwide to receive this designation. It is the result of significant investment in recent years, with the money bolstering its IT infrastructure and adding advanced technologies in a digital transformation programme that has seen an increase of almost 7 per cent in production at the site in the past three years. The programme has also supported a reduction in energy use of 29 per cent, which sets its emissions back to levels recorded in 2011, and cut costs at the plant.

“With the investments that we have made combined with the pioneering efforts of the team in adopting new technologies, our manufacturing facility in Ballina is at the forefront of transformation, innovation and sustainability,” said Eraldo Sales, General Manager, Coca-Cola Ballina. “We look forward to continuing to build on the proud heritage we have developed in Ballina over the past 22 years in our next phase of development.”

The Mayo facility manufactures concentrates and beverage bases for Coca-Cola bottling companies across the globe.

“Since our first investment over 70 years ago, Ireland has become a key location for Coca-Cola with sites at Ballina, Wexford and offices in Dublin and Drogheda. Throughout our journey, we have appreciated ongoing collaboration and support from the Irish government and in particular IDA Ireland,” said Iain McLaughlin, vice-president of commercial product supply at Coca-Cola.

“The announcement that our state-of-the-art facility at Coca-Cola Ballina has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution Lighthouse is a strong recognition of our investment in the facility, the positive impact our team is making to refresh the world and protect the planet. It underscores the importance of the Ballina facility in leading our production globally and marks the next stage in our exciting journey here in Ireland.”

Fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies include artificial intelligence, robotics and big data analytics. The WEF Global Lighthouse Network recognises those facilities using these technologies to increase productivity and build supply chain resilience while also advancing sustainability.

“By integrating 4IR technologies into their operations, Lighthouse companies are achieving double-digit impact on throughput, costs, and lead times,” said Francisco Betti, head of advanced manufacturing and value chains at the World Economic Forum. “In this next chapter of the Fourth Industrial Revolution they are setting the pace across industries. Lighthouses are demonstrating how to scale advanced technologies across entire manufacturing networks and beyond towards suppliers and customers or new functions, such as procurement, logistics, and research and development.”