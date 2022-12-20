RTÉ trade union members accept 6% pay rise over two years

The RTÉ mast at Donnybrook, Dublin. Members of the RTÉ Trade Union Group have accepted a pay deal. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Members of the RTÉ Trade Union Group have accepted a proposed 6 per cent pay increase over two years.

The ballot result on Tuesday follows last month’s agreement between RTÉ management and trade unions on pay proposals. Some 73 per cent of members who returned ballots were in favour.

The acceptance of the proposed deal means RTÉ employees will receive a 3 per cent pay increase in January, backdated to December 26th, a 1.5 per cent increase on October 30th, 2023, and a further 1.5 per cent on April 30th, 2024.

As part of the agreement, staff will also receive a non-taxable voucher of up to €1,000 in early 2023 and a second non-taxable voucher of €500 in January 2024.

Unions at the State-owned broadcaster had earlier this year lodged a claim for a 9.5 per cent pay increase, highlighting the fact that there had not been an increase at RTÉ in 16 years.