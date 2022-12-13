Profits at Blackrock Clinic more than doubled last year

Profits rose last year at the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Profits at the group that operates the Blackrock Clinic in South Dublin last year more than doubled to €14.5 million.

New accounts filed by Blackrock Hospital Ltd and subsidiaries show that the health group recorded the 128 per cent increase in pretax profits after revenues surged by 21.5 per cent to €158.5 million. The company is owned by the Larry Goodman family trust.

The directors state that the increase in profits in 2021 was due to the fact that in 2020, the hospital was given over to the provision of public health services for a three-month period as part of the national effort in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

The directors state that the hospital operated on a not-for-profit basis during that period.

The directors state that although the hospital continues to increase activity, the cost of providing healthcare remains a concern as medical inflation is not being matched by price increases from insurers.

They state that “in addition to medical inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic has also significantly increased the cost of providing healthcare, which is likely to remain a challenge for the foreseeable future”.

Numbers employed at Blackrock Clinic last year increased from 955 to 996 and the hospital indirectly employed 107 through catering and cleaning subcontractors.

Staff costs increased from €56.2 million to €64.3 million that included a spend of €3.1 million on temporary and agency staff and €1.2 million on recruitment, training, medical and uniforms.

The clinic’s “other operating charges” also increased sharply, rising from €56.2 million to €69 million. Pay to directors last year reduced from €504,365 to €446,674, made up of €380,902 in emoluments and €65,772 in long term incentives.

A note attached to the accounts states that the hospital is seeking to recover €1.2 million in legal costs awarded to it by the High Court Taxing Master from a former shareholder and director.

The former shareholder and director had initiated a series of shareholder legal actions where the Blackrock Hospital Ltd was named as a defendant.

At the end of December last, the group had shareholder funds of €150.36 million that included accumulated profits of €90.55 million. The group’s cash funds more than doubled to €20.76 million.