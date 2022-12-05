Keywords Studio enters deal to acquire US digital support business Helpshift for $75m

Keywords Studio to acquire US digital support platform Helpshift for up to $75 million (€71 million)

Keywords Studios, the Irish service provider to the global video games industry, has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire US digital support platform Helpshift for up to $75 million (€71 million)

San Francisco-based Helpshift has developed a customer support automation tool used by clients including Supercell, Tencent and Zynga.

“The technology efficiently manages and resolves customer support issues in real-time within its clients’ mobile apps, combining conversational AI, automation, translation and agent support,” Keywords said.

“Helpshift is highly complementary to Keywords’ existing player support offering and will enable the business to cover the full spectrum of support needs and service levels within immersive channels like mobile apps, social platforms, gaming consoles, and XR experiences,” it added. Helpshift is expected to deliver revenues of approximately $20 million (€18.9 million) 2022.

“We are excited to welcome the talented Helpshift team to Keywords after partnering with them for a number of years,” Bertrand Bodson, chief executive of Keywords Studios, said. “We have seen first-hand the power of their technology and its ability to improve player engagement and retention,” he said.

Keywords Studios last month announced that chief financial officer (CFO) Jon Hauck will become the company’s group chief operating officer (COO) following the appointment of his successor in the group CFO role and a transition period.