Sisk parent earns €19m, Teneo’s Irish profits and the secrets of column writing

Builder Sisk’s parent Sicon Ltd earned €19.2 million profit in 2021 despite dealing with Covid challenges in the year’s early months, new figures show. The Irish construction group has businesses here, in Britain and Europe, working on building contracts for industries and public bodies. Barry O’Halloran reports

The Irish arm of communications and consulting firm Teneo saw its profits rise by 30 per cent last year due to the introduction of new services and a strong pipeline of business as the Irish economy rebounded from Covid lockdown restrictions, Ciaran Hancock has the details

Singapore-based Horizon Quantum Computing is to open its European office in Ireland, as it seeks to establish an engineering hub here. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Karlin Lillington reveals how she goes about writing her weekly column.

The Nothing devices certainly stand out. The transparent case means you can see the innards of the devices, making them distinctive in a sea of shiny devices that largely look the same. The company has extended that design philosophy to its ear buds. Ciara O’Brien takes a test drive.

“We have a fundamental misunderstanding of our housing need,” says Ronan Lyons, economist and author of the latest Daft.ie report on our Inside Business podcast. The data shows another quarter of acute housing shortages and record rents on the open market. Economics Correspondent, Eoin Burke Kennedy, also suggests the Build to Rent model may be amended significantly by the Government or parked altogether. A move, which Ronan says, could be a recipe for another ten years of rental chaos if there is no Plan B.

For the past six years Cathal O’Reilly has worked as a management consultant with PwC. However, in June of this year he took a leap of faith and left the security of the big ship to concentrate on developing Narcissips, a sustainability-focused social enterprise he started in a small way back in 2019. Olive Keogh meets him.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers the prospect of transformational changes but history tells us that this is likely to take longer than AI enthusiasts are currently suggesting. That’s because radical change will only occur when there is a systems-level approach to adopting AI. That’s the view of Joshua Gans, co-author with Ajay Agrawal and Avi Goldfarb, of Power and Prediction, the disruptive economics of artificial intelligence, writes Frank Dillon

Last month, Tiffany & Co shared a sleek black-and-white video featuring pop superstar Beyoncé dripping in gems and surrounded by nightclub revellers. The minute-long jewellery ad was posted on Instagram, where it drew 1.6 million views. A week later, Tiffany posted a different video on TikTok, the viral short-video app. That ad showed social media personality Kate Bartlett talking directly to viewers from a bathroom and then trying on small trinkets at a Tiffany store. It has been watched more than 5.2 million times. Kalley Huang, Isabella Simonetti and Tiffany Hsu report.

