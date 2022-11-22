Goodman to underwrite €40m Barryroe funding to secure key lease off Cork coast

Beef magnate Larry Goodman has agreed a €40 million funding deal with oil and gas explorer Barryroe in an effort to secure a key Government lease to progress work on its key prospect off the Cork coastline.

Mr Goodman’s Vevan Unlimited vehicle built up more than a 16 per cent stake in Barryroe, then known as Providence Resources, in the year to July, as the company pursued the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications for a key lease undertaking for the Barryroe field, in which it has an 80 per cent stake.

Following long delays in assessing the application that was made in April last year, the Department informed Barryroe that it had not yet demonstrated sufficient financial capability to be awarded the lease undertaking.

“Since then, the board has engaged with its major shareholders, and the company is pleased to confirm that it has substantially agreed a funding arrangement with its existing shareholder Vevan Unlimited Company to underwrite all of the expected funding required to undertake the work programme proposed in the Lease Undertaking Application,” Barryroe said on Tuesday.

The funding is in the form of a redeemable secured convertible loan note instrument. These funds are currently held in a solicitor’s client account to Vevan’s order and are available to be drawn down in accordance with the terms of the loan note, Barryroe said.

“Subject to ministerial consent, once the lease undertaking is in place, we will rapidly move to commence preparations for drilling operations,” said Alan Curran, who took over as Barryroe chief executive in July. “Well planning and the optimal weather window indicates this is now likely to be in 2024. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our shareholders for their continuing support.”

Investors in Providence have seen three Barryroe development partnership deals come to nothing in the decade since the field was found to have more than 300 million barrels of recoverable oil. The latest was abandoned in April last year.