Twitter to continue processing EU users’ data in Dublin

Twitter told the DPC it will keep making decisions on processing EU citizens' data in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Irish data protection will monitor closely the situation at Twitter after the social media company said it would continue to make decisions on the processing of personal data for EU users from their Irish office.

The Data Protection Commissioner, the lead regulator for some of the biggest tech giants operating in Europe, met representatives from Twitter on Monday afternoon after raising concerns about the company’s obligations under EU rules.

The Irish watchdog had requested a meeting with Twitter late last week to establish whether the social media platform would continue to make decisions in terms of the processing of personal data for EU users from their Irish office.

Any changes to that would have had an effect on Twitter’s ability to avail of the main establishment, which allows it to operate under a “one stop shop” arrangement when engaging with data protection regulators.

A spokesman for the DPC said Twitter had confirmed there were no plans to make changes and would continue to be regulated by the Irish regulator.

Twitter has also provided the contact details of its acting data protection officer, which the DPC had flagged as a concern. Under European Union rules a company with a European base must have a data protection officer in place and this person must be available to contact when needed.

The DPC last Friday requested a meeting with Twitter following the departures last week of Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, along with the company’s chief information security officer, Lea Kissner, chief compliance office Marianne Fogarty and the group’s highest ranking Irish executive, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran within hours of each other.

The DPC said it would continue to monitor the situation for any changes.

The platform has been thrown into chaos in the past two weeks as billionaire Elon Musk completed his $44 billion (€42 billion) acquisition of Twitter. Mr Musk quickly announced plans to cut up to half of the company’s workforce, including from its 500-strong office in Dublin, an introduced a plan to offer paid verification to users through Twitter Blue.