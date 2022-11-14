Intercom to cut Irish jobs as it reduces global staff by 13%

Intercom is to cut almost 40 jobs in Ireland but relocate 14 more to Dublin from the US, as part of a wider reduction in its global workforce.

The company said it would cut a total of 124 jobs from its staff worldwide, equating to almost 13 per cent, blaming growing its workforce too quickly for the “difficult news”.

The Irish operation will see a 5 per cent reduction in jobs this time around, adding to the job losses announced in September.

“In Ireland, this will make 39 roles at risk of redundancy, and we will be relocating 14 roles from the US to Dublin,” Intercom said in a statement. “We still remain fully committed to Ireland and it will remain our hub of innovation.”

Intercom said it had notified the appropriate government officials and would enter into the 30-day consultation period for roles at risk of redundancy this month. Those affected would be provided with transition and benefits packages.

“The reality is that we grew our headcount too fast compared to revenue growth and where the market was headed. These changes put the company in a strong and healthy position to execute our new, more focused strategy and big plans for the next year and beyond,” the company said in a statement.