Irish animation companies are in Hollywood this week for networking summit

Cartoon Saloon's My Father's Dragon, directed by Nora Twomey, who is among the panellists at this week's World Animation Summit. Photograph: Netflix.

Screen Ireland and Enterprise Ireland are leading a delegation of 11 Irish animation companies including multiple Oscar nominee Cartoon Saloon on a mission to promote the Irish animation sector in Hollywood.

The companies are attending the three-day World Animation Summit in Los Angeles, where they will meet representatives of industry giants including Amazon, Netflix and Disney, with Screen Ireland and Enterprise Ireland sponsoring a networking breakfast at the summit on Tuesday.

Alongside Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon, the companies taking part are Elk Studios from Dundalk, Moetion Films from Galway, Studio Meala from Boyle, Co Roscommon, and the Dublin-based companies Turnip and Duck, Giant, Ink & Light, Kavaleer, Little Moon, Piranha Bar and Treehouse Republic.

Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey, the director of imminent Netflix release My Father’s Dragon, was scheduled to participate in a panel on Monday about awards season contenders, while Kavaleer chief executive Andrew Kavanagh was due to take part in a discussion on how to find the right global partner.

The Consulate General of Ireland in Los Angeles will also host a networking reception on Thursday.

Animation is the fastest-growing screen sector in Ireland, growing more than five times in size between 2009 and 2019 and employing more than 2,500 staff across some 40 companies.

“Screen Ireland is proud to lead this Irish animation delegation with Enterprise Ireland, in what is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our production partnerships and relationships with US studios,” said Désirée Finnegan, chief executive of Screen Ireland/Fís Éireann.

“The growth and success of Irish animation in recent years is a testament to the sector’s resilience and ambition, both artistic and commercial. Most importantly, it showcases more of the original visual storytelling Irish animation is renowned for around the world that continues to connect with global audiences.”

“Irish animation pairs technological innovation and artistry to tell heart-warming and beautiful stories,” said Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy.