WorkFusion to add 100 jobs as it plans new European headquarters in Ireland

WorkFusion is to open a new office in Dublin, creating 100 jobs in three years

Technology company WorkFusion is to create 100 jobs in the next three jobs as it plans a new European headquarters in Dublin.

The company, which specialises in intelligent automation, will employ workers in the areas of research and development, data scientists, and other key software engineering roles.

The Dublin office will be the fourth office that WorkFusion has opened, alongside its headquarters in New York, and offices in Warsaw and Hyderabad.

WorkFusion has developed “digital workers” that are powered by artificial intelligence that can perform complete end-to-end jobs and allow human workers to perform more valuable work.

“When considering where we should locate our European headquarters, Dublin was an easy choice,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. “Ireland has a booming technology sector and an abundance of skilled talent, plus it’s ideally situated as the gateway to the EU. It also has great technical universities and, as an AI company, Dublin’s focus on being the world’s AI centre of excellence was an added bonus.”

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar. “The Intelligent Automation technologies in which WorkFusion specialises are giving businesses cutting-edge solutions. WorkFusion are already providing this expertise to banking, insurance and financial companies,” he said. “AI is going to be a big part of the future of technology and having a leading company establish its European HQ here is testament to the talented workforce in Ireland. This investment also highlights the importance of our EU membership.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the company’s arrival here was a “great addition” to Ireland’s fintech sector, with the country providing the ideal location to allow WorkFusion to expand its products and services in Europe.