Siro makes €50m broadband investment in two Dublin local authority areas

Broadband network operator Siro will roll out its full fibre network to more than 70,000 homes and businesses across the South Dublin and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown local authority areas.

Siro is investing €50 million in the project, which will take about two years, with works expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Siro’s contracting partners on the project include Gaeltec, Richard Nolan Civil Engineering and TLI. About 250 people will be engaged in the construction works over the course of the network build.

The announcement follows a briefing on the project by senior Siro executives to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown elected representatives and officials at the local authority’s chamber offices.

The company’s key targets include Dún Laoghaire town, Foxrock, Blackrock, Stillorgan, Cabinteely, Deansgrange, Carrickmines, Dundrum, Ballinteer, Sandyford, Killiney and Shankill. In total, Siro aims to reach more than 70,000 premises – residential and commercial – across its network footprint.

Siro, a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, is currently rolling out a 100 per cent fibre broadband network across 154 Irish towns and cities, with services currently available to more than 450,000 premises. It has a target to reach 770,000 premises over the next four years.

The Siro network has already passed more than 60,000 homes and businesses in north Dublin.

“Poor broadband is not exclusively a regional issue. Anyone who lives in or runs a business in our capital and its suburbs can also face connectivity issues,” said Siro chief executive John Keaney.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council chief executive Frank Curran welcomed Siro’s investment. “This type of high-speed connectivity infrastructure directly affects thousands of homes and businesses in a very positive way.”