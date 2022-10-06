Pandemic pushes Glen Hansard company into the red

The cash pile at Glen Hansard's company last year decreased sharply from €904,378 to €519,559. Photograph: Eric Luke

The impact of the Covid-19 restrictions last year sent Glen Hansard’s entertainment firm into the red.

New accounts lodged by the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter’s Plateau Records Ltd show that it recorded a post-tax loss of €162,584 for the 12 months to the end of November 2021. This compared to a post-tax profit of €25,895 in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

The loss last year resulted in accumulated profits reducing from €1.32 million to €1.165 million.

The accounts show that the artist — who left school at 13 to go busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street — shared directors’ pay of €174,778.

This represented a 14 per cent drop on directors’ pay of €203,852 in 2020, which was comprised of €195,852 in remuneration and €8,000 in pension contributions.

The cash pile at the company last year decreased sharply from €904,378 to €519,559.

The value of the firm’s freehold property did increase, rising from €189,178 to €541,824 at the end of last year.