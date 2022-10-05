Tesco’s Irish sales fell in first half with customers facing ‘tough time’

Tesco’s share price is down close to 30 per cent this year with investors betting against the supermarket giant as it navigates the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. Photograph: PA

Sales at Tesco stores in the Republic fell by 0.1 per cent during the first half of 2022 when compared with the same period last year, but were still ahead of pre-pandemic levels, the group’s latest set of results show.

In half-year results published by the UK supermarket giant on Tuesday, the group said it now expects full year retail adjusted operating profit of between £2.4 billion (€2.8 billion) and £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion), at the lower end of the range it announced earlier this year.



The group said on Tuesday that it is facing “ongoing changes” in its UK and Ireland markets with “cost inflation [remaining] significant” in the first half of the financial year and “post pandemic normalisation” of consumer behaviours.

Overall, group adjusted operating profit from its retail operations topped £1.2 billion in the first six months of the financial year — down 10 per cent from almost £1.4 billion in the same period last year when Covid restrictions were still in place across the UK and Ireland.

While Tesco’s year-on-year sales in the Republic declined 0.1 per cent from the first half of 2022, they remained 12.1 per cent ahead of pre-pandemic 2019 at close to £1.3 billion.

“The Covid-19 impact on the base was particularly strong in [in the Republic] with restrictions in place for a longer period than in other markets. In the second quarter, the effects of the Covid-19 unwind on volumes year-on-year eased, and sales grew by 2.4 per cent,” Tesco said. “This also reflected a gradual increase in inflation in the market.”

The group said it had “increased its value proposition” by completing the roll-out of its Aldi Price Match programme and that customer engagement with Clubcard price offers had been “strong”, leading to an almost 10 per cent increase in Clubcard sales penetration.

Tesco also completed the acquisition of ten stores Joyce’s chain in the Galway area after receiving from the green light for the deal from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in June.

Commenting on the overall results, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said: “We know our customers are facing a tough time and watching every penny to make ends meet.

“That’s why we’re working relentlessly to keep the cost of the weekly shop as affordable as possible, with our powerful combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices, together covering more than 8,000 products, week in, week out.”

He said: “As we look to the second half, cost inflation remains significant, and it is too early to predict how customers will adapt to ongoing changes in the market. Despite these uncertainties, our priorities are clear. We have the right long-term strategy and we will continue to balance the needs of all of our stakeholders.”