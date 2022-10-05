Dublin tech company Kinzen acquired by Spotify to help it detect harmful content

Former RTÉ journalist Mark Little, co-founder of Kinzen, which has been acquired by Spotify. Photograph: Eric Luke

Spotify has acquired Kinzen, the Dublin-based company founded by Mark Little, Áine Kerr and Paul Watson, saying it will use its “advanced technology and deep expertise” to help it identify harmful content and “emerging threats” on its audio streaming platform.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company, which originally began in 2017 as Neva Labs, changed its name to Kinzen in 2018. It initially focused on news curation before pivoting into analysis of harmful content and hate speech. It has been working with Spotify since 2020.

Mr Little, a former RTÉ journalist who previously founded the company Storyful before selling it to News Corp, tweeted that he was proud of the Kinzen team and “excited” by its future with Spotify. Ms Kerr expressed similar sentiments, saying the company would “continue our purpose-driven impactful work” under the new ownership.

The Swedish-founded audio streamer, the market leader for audio subscriptions, said acquiring Kinzen would help it “more effectively deliver a safe, enjoyable experience on our platform around the world”. It said its current partnership with the Irish company had been “critical” to enhancing its approach to platform safety and that its technology was “particularly suited” for podcasting and audio formats, making its value to Spotify “clear and unmatched”.

Kinzen’s technology combines machine learning and human expertise — backed by analysis from leading local academics and journalists — to analyse potential harmful content and hate speech in multiple languages and countries. This will “help Spotify better understand the abuse landscape and identify emerging threats” on its platform, Spotify said.

“We’ve long had an impactful and collaborative partnership with Kinzen and its exceptional team. Now, working together as one, we’ll be able to even further improve our ability to detect and address harmful content, and importantly, in a way that better considers local context,” said Dustee Jenkins, Spotify’s global head of public affairs.

“This investment expands Spotify’s approach to platform safety, and underscores how seriously we take our commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for creators and users.”

Sarah Hoyle, Spotify’s head of trust and safety, said the acquisition, combined with its launch of a safety advisory council, demonstrated a “proactive approach” to safety.

The move follows a backlash to Spotify’s handling of harmful content after its star podcaster signing, Joe Rogan, was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation through the platform.