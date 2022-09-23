Irish Life teams up with Stripe for investment app payments

Irish Life's new platform is designed to make it easier for customers to invest. Photograph: iStock

Irish Life has teamed up with Irish-founded Stripe as a service provider for its recently launched digital platform, allowing customers to make payments through the app.

Smart Invest is designed to make investing more accessible, allowing Irish Life customers to invest and track their investments’ performance, starting with amounts as little as €100. Using Stripe’s infrastructure, customers will be able to make once-off and top-up payments through the app through Stripe Payments and Stripe Billing. The Stripe Radar service will help detect and prevent fraud through machine learning algorithms, while Stripe Connect will be used for client fund segregation.

“Our partnership with Stripe helps give our customers a world class payment experience with a wide variety of payment methods including card payments and digital wallet integration,” said Shane Carroll, digital product lead at Irish Life. “This will help us to further enhance our market leading customer experience for our Smart Invest app, and to continue to grow our business.”

Irish Life joins millions of companies, from large enterprises to start-ups, using Stripe to help grow revenue. The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, was cofounded by brother Patrick and John Collison.

READ MORE

“We’re proud to be partnering with Irish Life on Smart Invest and help them enhance both their user experience and their operational efficiency,” said Eileen O’Mara, global head of sales at Stripe. “In the current macroeconomic climate, we are more focused than ever on helping Ireland’s leading businesses to increase their revenue and innovate faster.”