Louis Vuitton owner reduces thermostat and light use in shops to save energy

LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, plans to lower the thermostat at its stores around the world as part energy-saving measures this winter.

The French conglomerate will also turn off the lights at its stores earlier, starting in France in October before being deployed worldwide.

LVMH said it would switch off the lights at its stores three hours earlier, leaving them off between 10pm and 7am, while its offices would go dark at 9pm.

The company, which is the world’s largest high-end goods conglomerate and operates 522 stores and 110 production sites in France, has also pledged to lower temperature settings at industrial sites by 1C in winter and raise them by 1C in summer.

It said the measures would allow it to cut its energy use by 10 per cent.

The announcement follows a call from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, this month for industries, households and local authorities to reduce power consumption by 10 per cent in response to Russia’s throttling of gas supplies and soaring energy prices. — Guardian