Planning appeal cites ‘over-concentration’ of build-to-rent schemes in Dublin 6 and 6W

There are significant concerns in relation to the over-concentration of build-to-rent schemes in Dublin 6 and 6W, according to a planning appeal made by two local residents’ associations.

Terenure West Residents Association and the College and Wainsfort Residents Association are calling on An Bord Pleanála to strengthen the grounds of refusal to plans to construct a seven-storey, 364-unit apartment scheme for lands at Terenure College. The 364 units were to be built for rental, while an additional 21 houses were to be sold.

Last month, Dublin City Council refused planning permission for the build-to-rent and build-to-sell scheme at Fortfield Road, Terenure. It would comprise four apartment blocks rising to seven storeys, including 15 studios, 166 one-bed apartments, 174 two-bed apartments and nine three-bed units. The council refused planning permission for these and the 21 houses due to transportation issues connected to the scheme.

The Carmelite Order — which runs Terenure College and owns the substantial landbank at the school — had stated that the development would help secure the future viability of the college.

Developer Lioncor lodged a first-party appeal to An Bord Pleanála only 12 days after the city council refusal.

Now, on behalf of the two residents’ associations, Anthony Marston of Marston Consultancy has told the appeals board in a third-party appeal that the grounds of refusal were not sufficiently comprehensive.

The appeal contends that even stronger grounds exist for refusal.

In the appeal, Mr Marston claimed there are significant concerns in relation to the over-concentration of build-to-rent schemes in the area of Dublin 6 and 6W and in the South Dublin County Council area.

“There is currently a lack of consideration as to the impact of the over-concentration of such developments in this area,” he said

Mr Marston said “an over-concentration of [build-to-rent] schemes can result in creating undue pressures on services, including negatively affecting the capacity of public transport in the area”.

He said an “over-concentration of such schemes does not allow existing residents to downsize to continue to live within their existing communities”.

A decision is due on the appeals in December.