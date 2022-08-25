Dublin Airport runway arrives carrying heightened expectations

Ryanair flight FR1964 to Eindhoven prepares to depart, the first aircraft to take off from Dublin Airport’s new €320m north runway, on Wednesday. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

It’s a long time coming, the new runway at Dublin Airport. Envisioned all the way back in the 1960s as the airport planned for Ireland’s widening international ambitions, it received planning permission all of 15 years ago. Events, and protests, have conspired to delay it until yesterday when the first flight took off — appropriately a Ryanair aircraft, this one en route to Eindhoven.

And the airline which spends much of its time banging heads with airport operator, the DAA, had only words of encouragement.

“We welcome the opening of Dublin Airport’s new second runway today, and congratulate all the DAA team on delivering this critical infrastructure on time and within budget,” said Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson.

And the airline took the opportunity to showcase how the sector is trying to improve its sustainability credentials, noting that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on that first flight carries 4 per cent more passengers than its predecessor aircraft but burns 16 per cent less fuel over the course of its flight. Half of the fuel put on board at Schiphol in Amsterdam before it made its way to Dublin yesterday morning was sustainable aviation fuel, the airline said.

And addressing noise which has been a bone of contention for local residents regarding this new runway, Ryanair said the 737 Max cuts noise emissions by 40 per cent compared to previous generations of the plane.

Why are European stocks struggling? / Streaming services weigh up ads Listen | 00:00

It wasn’t just Ryanair welcoming the new north runway. Irish Exporters Association chief executive Simon McKeever noted how crucial connectivity was for all Irish businesses.

“The opening of the new runway at Dublin Airport helps to greatly expand Ireland’s global reach with the potential for new direct routes to far-flung markets,” he said, adding that it would allow for larger long-haul aircraft, increasing Ireland’s “standing as a hugely attractive place for FDI”.

Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke said that Brexit and the war in Ukraine highlighted Ireland’s need to diversify its markets and establish new trade routes.

“The delivery of the north runway is crucial to enabling this international expansion,” she said, adding that it is expected to deliver a 34 per cent increase in connectivity by 2034.

“This enhanced connectivity and capacity will secure Dublin Airport’s position as a leading European airport, a gateway to North America, and a key driver of Ireland’s sustainable economic recovery and growth.”

Uncommon harmony. Here’s hoping the new runway allows DAA to live up to the billing.