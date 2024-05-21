Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan will pick a new chief executive within five years

Jamie Dimon told investors on Monday that the search for his eventual successor was “on the way” as the longtime JPMorgan Chase chief executive indicated that he would step down as chief executive within five years. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Jamie Dimon told investors on Monday that the search for his eventual successor was “on the way” as the long-time JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer (CEO) indicated that he would step down as chief executive within five years.

Mr Dimon is one of Wall Street’s longest-serving leaders, and the topic of his eventual successor is one of the US banking industry’s most frequent topics of discussion, as well as an area of concern for investors worried that any replacement could struggle to replicate his success.

Asked at JPMorgan’s investor day on Monday, Mr Dimon said the topic of his replacement was a decision for the bank’s board of directors, which he chairs, but that “there are actually some really great potential CEOs here”.

“I have the energy that I’ve always had. That’s important. I think when I can’t put the jersey on and give it the fullest thing, I should leave, basically,” he said.

READ MORE

“Will I stay as chairman for a while? We’ll see. We’re on the way, we’re moving people around,” added Mr Dimon, who has led the bank since 2006.

The 68-year-old indicated that the timeline for his departure as chief executive was less than the five years to which he has referred in the past, saying: “The timetable, you know, it’s not five years any more.”

[ JPMorgan reports record annual profits on interest rate windfall ]

In January, Mr Dimon shuffled his leadership team and positioned a trio of executives – Jennifer Piepszak, Marianne Lake and Troy Rohrbaugh – as leading candidates to replace him one day.

In 2021, JPMorgan’s board awarded Mr Dimon a retention bonus that would tie him to the bank until at least the middle of 2026.

At the investor event, shareholders grilled Mr Dimon about the bank’s plans for its excess capital, which he said was about $40 billion (€36.8 billion) and was well above regulatory minimums.

Mr Dimon dashed any hopes he might use it to substantially increase the pace of share buy-backs.

What's behind the recent surge in housing construction here? Listen | 32:03

“We’re not going to buy back a lot of stock at these prices,” he said. “It’s going to sit there until we can deploy it at very good returns.”

JPMorgan’s stock closed down 4.5 per cent on Monday, which Baird research analysts attributed to “a lack of interest to buy back stock at current prices and a shorter CEO transition timeline”.

JPMorgan raised its outlook for how much it expected to earn this year from its lending business to about $91 billion, from about $89 billion previously, as it benefits from the likelihood of the Federal Reserve keeping benchmark interest rates higher for longer. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024