Bord Gáis Energy to enter offshore wind market after deal with Corio Generation

Corio Generation said Ireland’s extensive coastline means it is “exceptionally well-placed” to expand its offshore wind capabilities.

Bord Gáis Energy is to enter the offshore wind market after announcing a new partnership with global offshore wind developer Corio Generation.

The two companies said the deal would see them explore opportunities to supply Ireland’s electricity market with green electricity from offshore wind and will play an important role in Bord Gáis’ commitment to expand its renewable energy portfolio.

Corio has a global pipeline of more than 30GW and is currently developing the 450MW Sceirde Rocks wind farm off the west coast of Ireland.

Bord Gáis Energy managing director Dave Kirwan said the partnership was part of its wider objective to provide green energy.

“At Bord Gáis Energy, we believe all energy can be green energy and that this can also improve Ireland’s energy security,” he said.

“This significant partnership with Corio will combine our power generation and route to market expertise, the financial backing of Centrica, and Corio Generation’s global experience in the development of offshore wind projects.

“For Bord Gáis Energy, today’s announcement is part of our wider strategic objective to energise a greener, fairer future in Ireland, offering end-to-end green energy solutions required for the transition to net zero.”

Jonathan Cole, chief executive of Corio Generation, said Ireland’s “extensive coastline and abundant natural resources” mean it is “exceptionally well-placed” to expand its offshore wind capabilities.

“By combining Corio’s significant development expertise and Bord Gais’ outstanding track record as a market leader in Ireland’s energy sector, we have established a partnership that is ready to play a major role in Ireland’s energy transition,” he added.

Bord Gáis Energy and Corio said they will continue to assess the emerging opportunities in the offshore wind sector in Ireland. Any specific activities would be undertaken through a newly-registered Irish company, Fuinneamh Óg Teoranta.