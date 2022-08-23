MSD to expand in Carlow, clash on power cuts, and ways to save on your health insurance

An artist's impression of the planned new manufacturing facility at the MSD Carlow site.

US drug giant MSD will add 100 new jobs to its Carlow workforce with a major new manufacturing plant at the site to expand production of modern biologics drugs for the treatment of cancers. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Eirgrid, the State’s electricity grid operator, clashed with regulators over plans to prevent power cuts by boosting peak-time charges, it has emerged. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Amid soaring inflation, Fiona Reddan looks at ways to reduce the cost of your private health insurance plan in our personal finance feature.

Netflix and Disney Plus are both planning to add pesky advertising to their streaming services. Our media and marketing columnist Laura Slattery explores how this might work, and what the cost implications could be for subscribers here.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if they can transfer their daughter’s share in one of their properties to another one that better suits her working life without any tax issues? Dominic Coyle gives his assessment.

Aer Lingus has become the latest airline to trumpet its use of sustainable aviation fuels but government subsidies for the production of such fuels are likely to be needed if all the airlines in the world are to meet their emissions targets, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Elaine Murphy, vice-president and site lead of US healthcare platform Signify Health Ireland, says that while a boat moored on our inland waterways requires regular maintenance it was a “blessing to have when Covid struck”.

