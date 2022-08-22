Food, electricity and building materials prices jumped again in July

Prices charged by Irish dairy producers have climbed 53 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the CSO.

Prices charged by Irish dairy producers have climbed 53 per cent in the past 12 months while wholesale food prices increased 10.6 per cent over the same period, Central Statistics Office (CSO) data has revealed.

The July wholesale price index (WPI) indicates that factory gate prices continued to climb last month although the overall annual rate of increase remained stable from June at 6.2 per cent.

However, producer prices ticked up 0.2 per cent in the month, after declining 0.1 per cent in June.

Underlying the increase in dairy and wholesale prices generally is the sharp rise in energy costs, which continued to accelerate in July, heaping additional costs on energy-intensive activities like milking and manufacturing.

Wholesale electricity prices rose by 86.3 per cent annually and 47 per cent from June to July, increases that utilities companies have then passed on to consumers in the form of higher bills.

However, in line with a fall in global oil markets over the summer, wholesale petrol (up 21.9 per cent since July 2021) and diesel prices (up 31.4 per cent since July 2021) declined 4 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively in July.

Wholesale construction materials prices, meanwhile, were 20.6 per cent higher at the end of July despite than a year previous, up 3.8 per cent in the month alone from 2.4 per cent in June.

In its July purchasing managers’ index for the construction sector, published last week, BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland said there is some evidence that the rate of price increases for materials, while elevated, may have peaked over the summer months.

But amid supply constraints and booming demand for materials, the CSO figures indicate that the price of some timber products, including treated wood, had climbed more than doubled in 12 months while steel and reinforcing metal prices jumped 46.7 per cent over the same period and over 10 per cent in July alone.