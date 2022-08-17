Donnybrook apartment block plan approved on appeal

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for a 10-storey apartment block on the Circle K filling station site in Donnybrook.

A contentious plans for a 10-storey build-to-rent apartment scheme in Donnybrook has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

The development is earmarked for the site currently occupied by a Circle K filling station, opposite Donnybrook Stadium.

The decision follows a revision by the developers, Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd, at the appeal stage to reduce the height of the development by two floors. But it overturns both the planning refusal by Dublin City Council for the original 12-storey, 84-apartment scheme and over-rules a recommendation for refusal by its own senior planning inspector, Gillian Kane.

In a 56-page report, Ms Kane concluded that the height of the proposed building, notwithstanding the proposed revision to 10-storey at appeal stage, “would not make a positive contribution to placemaking and does not respond in a positive way to adjoining developments”.

Ms Kane also concluded that the proposed development “would constitute overdevelopment of the site” by reason of its height relative to surrounding buildings, scale, massing and bulk at this prominent site.

Resistance from residents

However, the board said it was satisfied the amended scheme “would successfully integrate into and enhance the public realm of the area having regard to the prevailing heights in the surrounding area and would make a positive contribution to placemaking and respond in a positive way to adjoining developments”.

The Eglinton Road Residents Association had told the appeals board the proposal to remove two floors would not mitigate the damage caused by the proposed development. It argued that the core statistics of the proposed overdevelopment remained the same — excessive site coverage, excessive plot ratio, compromising public transport and lack of open space.

In a separate objection, Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club contended that no screening could overcome the overlooking that will arise from the proposed development, which would be only 14m from the nearest court.

The board said the revised 10-storey scheme would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development in an accessible urban location and would not constitute overdevelopment of the site.