Aer Lingus cancels further flights as Covid outbreak continues

Aer Lingus has announced further flight cancellations because of staff shortages due to a Covid 19 surge. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Aer Lingus has cancelled two return flights from Dublin on Thursday as a Covid-19 outbreak among staff continues to disrupt travel.

The affected flights are running between Dublin and Zurich, and Cork and Heathrow. Aer Lingus said Friday’s flights are operating as scheduled, but cautioned the conditions prompting cancellations remain.

The Irish carrier has been wrestling with the fallout from a surge in virus cases that hit crews for almost two weeks. Aer Lingus has cancelled flights on most days since the Covid outbreak became an issue.

On Wednesday, the airline cancelled five return flights on Wednesday to Britain and Germany, including two services between Dublin and Heathrow, and one each between Dublin and Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich.

“Aer Lingus anticipated the return of demand for travel once Covid restrictions were removed and built appropriate buffers into our plans in order to deal with a reasonable level of additional disruption,” the airline said in a statement. “System pressures and ongoing issues at some airports and among third party suppliers have created considerable operational challenges which have been compounded by a significant spike in Covid cases in recent days.”