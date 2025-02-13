More than 10,000 soothers recalled over choking fears

The soothers come in blue, pink and white and are being recalled from multiple retailers across Ireland. Photograph: iStock

More than 10,000 baby soothers have been recalled by the State’s consumer watchdog over fears that they could pose a choking hazard to infants.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued the recall of two-packs of 123 Baby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers following a co-ordinated EU-wide product safety check of baby soothers.

The affected product can break into small parts that a child may put in their mouth, posing a choking hazard.

The soothers come in blue, pink and white and are being recalled from multiple retailers across Ireland.

Anyone with an affected soother is being told to stop use immediately and keep it out of the reach of children and babies.

The CCPC is responsible for making sure that a wide range of products sold in Ireland are safe for consumers. When the soothers were tested, the most serious issue identified was the shield of the soother breaking during impact resistance testing, creating a small part.

CCPC spokeswoman Grainne Griffin warned that the small pieces could “get lodged in [babies’] throats and cause them serious harm or even death”.

“Consumers should stop using this product immediately and keep them out of reach of children,” Ms Griffin said.

People are being advised to stop using the two-pack of 123 Baby Essentials Orthodontic Style Soothers product immediately. Photograph: Consumer Protection Commission

“Any doubt about the soother your baby or young child has, [should] take it away from them and compare to the picture on ccpc.ie or on our social media channels.

“If you have the packaging, check the trade name, product code and batch number. If you discover the soother is one of those recalled, stop using it immediately. Consumers should dispose of the product or return it to the store where they bought it,” Ms Griffin said.