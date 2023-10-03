Delivery specialist DHL introduces 6.9 per cent price increase on Irish services

Price changes for the global logistics giant will vary by country. Photograph Hatim Kaghat/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Logistics giant DHL Express has announced that it will introduce a price increase of 6.9 per cent for its delivery services in Ireland, taking effect from January 1st 2024.

A number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted due to “uncertainty” remaining in the global macro-economic situation.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures, a statement from the company said.

Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.

The company’s prices were previously increased by 7.9 per cent from 2022 to 2023 due to a “turbulent year with a volatile market environment challenging global trade”.

“Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally,” said Bernard McCarthy, country manager at DHL Express Ireland.

“With the annual price adjustment, we can continue to invest in improved solutions, increase flexibility across our network and focus on our responsibility to the environment to deliver resilient and sustainable logistic solutions,” he said.