Andrew, Tristan Tate to seek release from US jail while fighting extradition

Andrew (right) and Tristan Tate: facing extradition from the US to Britain. Photograph: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate will press for their release from a ‌US jail as they fight the British government’s efforts to extradite them to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, their lawyers said.

Andrew Tate (39), and Tristan Tate (38), were arrested in Miami on July 18th.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said on July 19th it had brought new charges against the brothers relating to offences involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017.

The Tate brothers, both former kick-boxers who have dual US and British citizenship, have ​denied any wrongdoing. They are being held in a federal jail in Miami as a US judge weighs Britain’s extradition request.

The arrests marked a new chapter in the ⁠widening legal troubles for the brothers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate ‌has ‌previously ​described himself as a misogynist.

The brothers had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain related to three alleged victims, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

A British judge issued a warrant ⁠for their arrests in January 2024. They have not appeared ​in British court to enter a plea to those charges.

Britain is ​seeking to extradite the brothers to face both sets of charges.

Prosecutors with the Miami US attorney’s office said in court ‌papers that Judge Lauren Louis should ​keep the brothers detained because there was a risk they could flee and because they posed dangers to the community.

Lawyer Joseph Daniel McBride speaks with the media outside the court in Miami, Florida where a hearing on his clients Andrew and Tristan Tate was held. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA

Joseph McBride, a ⁠lawyer for the Tates, denied that the brothers were ⁠a flight risk, noting that ​they had attended their required court hearings in Romania, where they have been under criminal investigation since 2022 on human trafficking allegations.

The Tates have denied the allegations against them, and many conservative figures, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk, rallied to their support at the time. As their case stalled over procedural irregularities, Romanian prosecutors in February 2025 eased a travel ban on the men and allowed them to leave for Florida.

“Innocent men don’t flee from justice. Innocent men lean in to justice because justice vindicates them at the end of the day,” McBride told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Miami after a status conference before Louis on Monday.

Mc Bride also claimed their lives were in danger.

He said they have been in “solitary confinement” since their July 18th arrest. But they are still under threat of getting “stabbed, jumped, murdered — whatever it is — in jail” as accused sex offenders, McBride said.

“They have a target on their back that’s very, very real,” the lawyer said, adding that other inmates could compare the Tates to Jeffrey Epstein. “These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons,” McBride said.

The brothersm who were not present in court, will file a legal motion seeking their release on bail by August 5th, and a hearing over their bid for release will take place on August 13th, defence lawyer Jacqueline Perczek said.

The legal process for determining whether the brothers may be ‌extradited could take months. Britain has ⁠until September 16th to submit its full extradition request to the State Department, court records show.

[ The Tate brothers, in US custody, watch their political backers go quietOpens in new window ]

Louis or any other judge who takes up the case would be responsible for determining whether Britain has supplied enough evidence to ‌provide probable cause that the brothers have committed the crimes of which they are accused, prosecutors said in court papers.

It would then be up to US secretary of ​state Marco Rubio to decide whether they should be extradited, the prosecutors said.

Rubio told reporters in ​Manila last week that he did not expect to intervene in the case for now.

“There’s no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever,” Rubio said. – Reuters

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