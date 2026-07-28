Tech company Tines takes on ‘vibe coding’ with new platform

Eoin Hinchy, cofounder of Tines. The company has unveiled a new artificial-intelligence-native platform for building, running and governing enterprise workflows, applications and agents.

Irish technology company Tines has unveiled a new artificial-intelligence-native platform for building, running and governing enterprise workflows, applications and agents.

The company, which counts Coinbase, Reddit and SAP among its enterprise customers, said Tines 3B would help organisations build software in natural language with artificial intelligence (AI), creating software through “vibe coding”, while also giving it the control and governance that enterprises need.

“AI has made creating software almost effortless. The hard part isn’t building any more, it’s connecting that software to your systems, knowing what’s running, whether you can trust it, and who’s responsible for it. We saw that challenge emerging again and again with customers and started referring to it as ‘Wild Code.’ Once we understood the problem, it became obvious that simply bolting AI on to our existing product wasn’t the answer”, said Eoin Hinchy, Tines co-founder and chief executive.

“We built Tines 3B because we believe enterprises need an environment designed specifically to build, run and govern AI-generated workflows, applications and agents.”

Tines 3B can be used to build the software organisations need, connecting to the authorised tools, systems, and data, and deploy apps, agents and automations instantly across the enterprise. The platform can also monitor the software and agents. Users can also use their preferred coding assistants to build software and then use Tines 3B to run and monitor things.

“For years, Tines has been a trusted tool for our IT team and 3B is an exciting step forward,” said Emanuele Sparvoli, senior director of IT at Fin, formerly known as Intercom. “It provides an environment where employees across our organisation can build their own workflows, while our IT team retains the control and governance needed to enable innovation at scale.”

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Founded by Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, Tines developed a workflow and AI platform to help businesses operate more efficiently and mitigate risks. Tines Stories, which will continue to be available to customers, connects different software tools and can automate repetitive tasks.

The company has steadily grown in recent years, with its most recent valuation at $1.125 billion, following a Series C round last year.