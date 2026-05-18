Five dead, including two teen suspects, after shooting at California mosque

Police at the scene of the shooting in San Diego on Monday. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP

Two ​teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard, before the two suspects were ​found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

All of the children who were attending a ⁠day school that is part of the mosque complex – the largest in ‌San ‌Diego ​county – were accounted for and safe after the shooting, which began shortly before 7pm Irish time, according to San Diego police chief Scott Wahl.

Wahl said ​the FBI was called in to ​assist in the investigation of the incident, which the police chief said authorities were treating ‌as a hate crime.

Scores of ​law enforcement officers called to the Islamic centreencountered the bodies of three ⁠men shot dead outside the building, ⁠including a security ​guard who Wahl credited with likely having helped prevent further bloodshed.

A short time later, police discovered the bodies of two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, in a vehicle in the middle of a street, dead from apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds, the chief said at an afternoon news conference.

He said investigators were still piecing together details of what precipitated ‌the shooting and how ⁠the violence transpired.

Shots were also fired at a landscaper a couple of blocks away in what apparently was a separate shooting incident, ‌though police did not say whether a connection had been ruled out. The landscaper was not ​injured, Wahl said.

The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Koran.

Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the car park of the centre that was surrounded by scores of police vehicles.

The white mosque is in a neighbourhood of homes, apartments and shops with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

California governor Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

US president Donald Trump said the shooting was a “terrible situation”. – Reuters/AP