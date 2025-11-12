House to vote on deal to end US shutdown amid Democratic splits

People receive free food boxes at a distribution point in Los Angeles, in response to the federal government shutdown. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote today to end the longest government shutdown in the nation’s history.

It comes as anger flares among Democrats over the Senate compromise that drops an extension of key healthcare subsidies.

After keeping the chamber idle for more than 50 days, the Republican House speaker, Mike Johnson, has recalled lawmakers to Washington to consider the short-term funding Bill, which would keep the government open through January.

The measure, advanced by a coalition of Senate Republicans and a handful of Democrats, would avert further chaos but leaves millions facing potential increases in healthcare premiums.

The deal has exposed sharp divisions among Democrats. Progressive groups have accused Senate leaders of betrayal and even called for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer to step down despite not backing the deal himself.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries warned that Democrats are unlikely to back the Bill, calling it “a Republican refusal to address the cost-of-living crisis”.

Mr Johnson can only afford to lose two votes to pass the Bill, and the Kentucky representative Thomas Massie is likely to vote no. But Republican leaders have expressed optimism that the legislation will pass and be sent to Mr Trump for his signature. – Guardian