Trump tells memorial service Charlie Kirk’s ‘name will live forever in eternal chronicle of America’s greatest patriots’

US president Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during a public memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty

US president Donald Trump and prominent members of his Make America Great Again (Maga) movement have paid tribute to assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The memorial service for Mr Kirk, whom Mr Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including vice-president JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

Mr Trump said America is “in shock and a nation in mourning” following the assassination.

“Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times, a giant of his generation, and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot, Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold-blooded monster, for speaking the truth that was in his heart. He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice for God, country for reason, and for common sense,” Mr Trump said.

Calling him a “martyr”, the US president said Mr Kirk’s “name will live forever in the eternal chronicle of America’s greatest patriots, he will live forever”.

Mr Trump paid tribute to Mr Kirk’s widow Erika and the couple’s children and said the US shares in their “immense and overwhelming sorrow”.

Speaking ahead of Mr Trump, Ms Kirk vowed to continue the work of her husband as the new chief executive of Turning Point USA, saying: “I do not take that lightly. Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion, and now his mission is my mission.”

Ms Kirk publicly forgave her husband’s assassin Tyler Robinson (22), saying: “My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That young man, that young man.

“On the cross, our savior said: ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’

“That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it is what Charlie would do.”

Speakers highlighted Mr Kirk’s profound faith and his strong belief that young conservatives need to get married, build families and pass on their values to keep building their movement.

Those close to Mr Kirk prayed and the floors shook from the bass of Christian rock bands as the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals took on the feel of a megachurch service.

People wait in line before a memorial event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Photograph: AP

“Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus,” said the Rev Rob McCoy, Mr Kirk’s pastor.

The assassination on September 10th during an appearance at a Utah college campus has become a singular moment for the modern-day conservative movement. It has also set off a fierce debate about violence, decency and free speech in an era of deep political division.

The shooting has stirred fear among some Americans that Mr Trump is trying to harness outrage over the killing as justification to suppress the voices of his critics and political opponents.

People began lining up before dawn to secure a spot inside State Farm Stadium, west of Phoenix, where Mr Kirk’s Turning Point organisation is based. Security was tight, similar to the Super Bowl or other high-profile events.

Turning Point is an American organisation that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. It was founded in 2012 by Mr Kirk and his associates.

The 63,400-seat stadium quickly filled with people dressed in red, white and blue, as organisers suggested.

“I think that this is going to change things, and I think he made such a difference,” said Crystal Herman, who travelled from Branson, Missouri. “He deserves us to be here.”

President Donald Trump waves at supporters during a memorial for Charlie Kirk. Photograph: AP

Photographs of the late activist at work or with his wife, Erika, were on easels throughout the concession areas of the main concourse level. Some people posed for photographs next to them.

“We’re going to celebrate the life of a great man today,” said Mr Trump before heading to Arizona.

The president has blamed the “radical left” for Mr Kirk’s death and threatened to go after liberal organisations and donors or others whom he feels are maligning or celebrating the fatality.

Dozens of people, from journalists to teachers to late show host Jimmy Kimmel, have faced suspensions or lost their jobs as prominent conservative activists and administration officials target comments about Mr Kirk that they deem offensive or celebratory.

The retaliation has, in turn, ignited a debate over the first amendment as the Republican administration promises retribution against those who air what are seen as disparaging remarks in the wake of the assassination.

Some speakers at the memorial framed Mr Kirk as a martyr in a battle against evil and referred often to a vague “they” as the enemy. A few took a confrontational tone.

A banner for conservative activist Charlie Kirk during the memorial service. Photograph: AP

“You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal,” said deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. “You have no idea the dragon you have awakened, you have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilisation, to save the West, to save this republic.”

Speaker after speaker, including defence secretary Pete Hegseth and secretary of state Marco Rubio, expressed their awe at Kirk’s ability to go into what many conservatives saw as the lion’s den to make the conservative case: college campuses.

“Why don’t you start somewhere easier,” Mr Rubio joked when he first heard about Mr Kirk years ago. “Like, for example, communist Cuba?”

A 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with killing Mr Kirk and faces the death penalty if convicted of the most serious charges. Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting. – AP