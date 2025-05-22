Multiple deaths after private plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood

Authorities at the scene of a plane crash in a San Diego neighbourhood, where homes were set on fire, forcing evacuations along several blocks. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP

Multiple people aboard a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood are dead, according to authorities.

The assistant fire department chief, Dan Eddy, said that they will be investigating whether the aircraft hit a power line.

Authorities initially said no one was injured, but after a morning news conference, San Diego police officer Anthony Carrasco said five people from a single family were admitted to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another person was treated at a hospital for injuries sustained while climbing out of a window trying to flee. Two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene, Mr Carrasco said.

Authorities at the crash scene. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP

San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people, but they do not yet know how many were aboard.

“When it hit the street, as the jet fuel went down it took out every single car that was on both sides of the street,” said Mr Eddy. “You can see that every singe car was burning down both sides of the street.”

San Diego officials have not released details about the aircraft that crashed, but said it was a flight coming in from the midwest.

Mr Eddy said there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

“You could barely see in front of you,” he said.

The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 11:45am Irish time near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Aftermath of the aircraft impact in the neighbourhood, where vehicles and homes were damaged. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” said the FAA.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Christopher Moore, who lives near the crash site, said that a loud bang woke him and his wife and that when they looked out their window, they saw smoke.

The couple grabbed their two young children and ran out of the house, seeing a car in flames as they fled the neighbourhood.

At least 100 residents of the neighbourhood were evacuated. Meanwhile, authorities closed nearby roads, diverting drivers elsewhere.

In October 2021, a twin-engine plane ploughed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes.

It was preparing to land at the airport. – AP/Guardian