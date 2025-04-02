Trump tariffs: EU ‘preparing emergency measures’ to support hardest-hit sectors as US president promises ‘Liberation Day’

Main Points

US president Donald Trump will announce sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, which will take place with immediate effect

The scope and severity of the tariffs have been a closely guarded secret and the general mystification has led to lurching market prices and widespread foreboding among the United States’ trading partners, including Ireland.

The announcement has been scheduled to take place in the Rose Garden of the White House at 4pm (9pm Irish time).

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde has said any EU retaliation will be “negative” for European economies.

Fears are growing in the Irish Government about possible EU retaliation against US tech companies based in Ireland, reports Pat Leahy.

Key reads

The European Union is preparing a package of potential emergency measures to support parts of its economy that could be hit the hardest by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, according to a report on Bloomberg.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is working on short-term economic support proposals to go alongside plans to advance reforms and competitiveness in key sectors as well as to improve the functioning of the bloc’s single market, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump is set to announce so-called reciprocal tariffs later Wednesday to strike out against what he considers to be unfair levies on US goods as well as non-tariff barriers, such as domestic regulations and how countries collect taxes, including the bloc’s value-added tax, digital taxes and regulations. The EU says its VAT is a fair, non-discriminatory tax that applies equally to domestic and imported goods.

Any potential EU support measures will depend on what the US announces, one source told Bloomberg.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the UK would not jeopardise the possibility of an economic deal with Donald Trump’s US by “posturing” in response to the president’s tariffs which are set to hit British exports.

The Chancellor told MPs she had been speaking to exporters who did not want a rushed response.

She said: “We don’t want to be posturing here, the prize on offer is a good economic agreement between us and the United States”.

“We are not going to do anything to put that in jeopardy, we are not going to rush into action to get a quick headline.”

She said she had discussed the situation with European Commission economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis.

The European Union has threatened to push back against Mr Trump’s tariffs and it retaliated against his trade taxes during his first term in the White House.

But Ms Reeves told the Treasury Committee: “Let’s see how other countries and other trading blocs respond.” She added: “We are discussing with other countries and the EU about the appropriate response to whatever announcements are made later today. ”

President Donald Trump has hailed today as “Liberation Day” for the United States, but Wall Street is less than impressed.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Wednesday as investors worried about the potential impact of his tariffs on the global economy, corporate earnings and inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.51 points or 0.37 per cent after the opening bell, the S&P 500 lost 26.55 points, or 0.47 per cent to 5,606.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 99.07 points, or 0.57 per cent to 17,350.82.

The Government’s strategy in response to the US trade tariffs is “to optimise the protection of Irish jobs”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

It was a “fundamental objective”, he said, adding “it’s clear that the scale of these tariffs will be very, very significant in European terms”.

Part of the approach in any countermeasures will be “can we get this to a negotiating table to get a reasonable settlement pattern?” he added.

The “bottom line” is “to get this into a sustainable landing zone ... negotiations are key”, he said.

I spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum this morning.



In a shifting global economy, strong and reliable partners matter. Canada and Mexico are focused on deepening our trade relations and building stronger economies, together. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 1, 2025

Irish chemical exports account for almost €150 billion every year dwarfing every other category of export.

Why is the Government so fearful about a 25 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals. Of the €224 billion in estimated exports last year, €99.9 billion was for pharmaceutical and medical products. Of that €99.9 billion, €44 billion went directly to the United States. The aforementioned statistical graph from the Central Statistics Office show the dominance of chemical products (mostly medicines) in the Irish export portfolio.

Any European Union retaliation to Donald Trump’s tariffs will be “negative” for European economies, but worsening relations between Europe and the US present an opportunity for the bloc to become more independent, the European Central Bank (ECB) president told Irish radio on Wednesday morning.

Christine Lagarde, who is in Dublin to receive an award, was speaking on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, hours before the US president is expected to unveil a sweeping package of tariffs that could upend global trade.

The French politician said that “predictability is in very short supply at the moment” concerning US trade and foreign policy. “I don’t think I have ever mentioned the word ‘uncertainty’ as many times as I have in this last few weeks.” Our report is here.