American Airlines plane catches fire after landing, forcing passengers on to wing

American Airline passengers on the wing of their plane after a fire broke out at Denver airport after landing. Image: X

An American Airlines plane that landed at Denver International Airport caught fire, prompting emergency slides to be deployed and passengers to evacuate on to a wing.

Videos posted to social media showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing and climbing down a portable staircase to leave the plane.

Light grey smoke filled the air. From other angles, black smoke poured out of the aircraft and orange flames could be seen at the base of the aircraft.

Twelve people were taken to hospital. All of the people transported to hospital had minor injuries, according to a post on X by Denver International Airport.

Flight 1006, which was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, diverted to Denver and landed safely around 5.15pm local time on Thursday after the crew reported engine vibrations, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

While taxiing to the gate, an engine on the Boeing 737-800 caught fire, the FAA added.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets showed passengers standing on a plane’s wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. The FAA said passengers exited using the slides.

American said the flight experienced an engine-related issue after taxiing to the gate. There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson told media outlets.

The FAA said it will investigate. – Agencies