US

Bus crash in Bolivia kills more than 30 people

Driver of bus lost control of vehicle and it fell 800m off precipice

The crash happened in the Bolivian Andes. Photograph: Marcos Zegers/The New York Times
The crash happened in the Bolivian Andes. Photograph: Marcos Zegers/The New York Times
Mon Feb 17 2025 - 21:53

A bus crash in Bolivia on Monday killed at least 31 people and wounded over a dozen more, according to local police.

The driver of the bus likely lost control of the vehicle, causing it to drop nearly 800m (2,625ft) off a precipice in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla, a police officer speaking from the local hospital said.

Of those injured in the crash, 10 adults and four children had been hospitalised, with several in intensive care, an official from the hospital said in a video.

The mountainous route is full of twists and turns, the police officer said, adding that the bus' speed could have been a factor in the crash. – Reuters