Trump’s cabinet: who’s been picked, who’s in the running?

President-elect Donald Trump has made a flurry of picks for his cabinet and other high-ranking administration positions following his election victory.

Here are the early picks and top contenders for some of the key posts overseeing defence, intelligence, diplomacy, trade, immigration and economic policymaking.

SUSIE WILES, chief of staff

US president-elect Donald Trump with Susie Wiles. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Trump announced last week that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will be his White House chief of staff. While the specifics of her political views are somewhat unclear, Wiles (67) is credited with running a successful and efficient campaign. Supporters hope she will instil a sense of order and discipline that was often lacking during Trump’s first four-year term, when he cycled through a number of chiefs of staff.

TOM HOMAN, ‘Border tsar’

Tom Homan was widely expected to be offered a role on America’s border. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP

Trump announced on Sunday night that Tom Homan, the acting director of immigration and customs enforcement during Trump’s first administration, would be in charge of the country’s borders.

Trump made cracking down on people illegally in the country a central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations.

Homan (62) said on Monday he would prioritise deporting illegal immigrants who posed safety and security threats as well as those working at job sites.

ELISE STEFANIK, UN ambassador

Elise Stefanik will arrive at the UN after bold promises by Donald Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war in Gaza. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump announced on Monday that Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman and staunch Trump supporter, would be his ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik (40), a US representative from New York state and House Republican conference chair, took a leadership position in the House of Representatives in 2021 when she was elected to replace then-representative Liz Cheney, who was ousted for criticising Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Stefanik will arrive at the UN after bold promises by Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war in Gaza.

LEE ZELDIN, EPA administrator

Lee Zeldin will be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP

Trump announced on Monday he had appointed Lee Zeldin, a former congressman from New York state, as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Zeldin (44), a staunch Trump ally, served in Congress from 2015 to 2023. In 2022 he lost the New York governor’s race to Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul. Trump has promised to overhaul US energy policy, with the aim of maximising the country’s already record-high oil and gas production by rolling back regulations and speeding up permitting.

PETE HEGSETH, defence secretary

Pete Hegseth is a Fox News commentator and veteran who has expressed disdain for the so-called 'woke' policies of Pentagon leaders. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Trump said on Tuesday he had picked Pete Hegseth as his secretary of defence. Hegseth is a Fox News commentator and veteran who has expressed disdain for the so-called “woke” policies of Pentagon leaders, including its top military officer.

Hegseth, if confirmed by the Senate, could make good on Trump’s campaign promises to rid the US military of generals who he accuses of pursuing progressive policies on diversity in the ranks that conservatives have rallied against.

It could also set up a collision course between Hegseth and the chair of the joint chiefs of staff, Air Force general CQ Brown, who Hegseth accused of “pursuing the radical positions of left-wing politicians”.

MIKE WALTZ, national security adviser

Mike Waltz has voiced the need for the US to be ready for a potential conflict in the Asia-Pacific region. Photgraph: Rod Lamkey/AP

Trump said on Tuesday he had picked Mike Waltz, a Republican US representative, to be national security adviser. Waltz is a retired army green beret who has been a leading critic of China.

Waltz, a 50-year-old Trump loyalist who also served in the National Guard as a colonel, has criticised Chinese activity in the Asia-Pacific and has voiced the need for the US to be ready for a potential conflict in the region.

The national security adviser is a powerful role, which does not require Senate confirmation. Waltz will be responsible for briefing Trump on key national security issues and co-ordinating with different agencies.

While slamming the Biden administration for a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Waltz has publicly praised Trump’s foreign policy views.

ELON MUSK and VIVEK RAMASWAMY, heads of department of government efficiency

Donald Trump says Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk will reduce government bureaucracy. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynoldsalain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

Trump on Tuesday named tech billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, to lead a newly created department of government efficiency, rewarding two of his well-known supporters from the private sector.

Trump said Musk and Ramaswamy would reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste and restructure federal agencies. Trump said the new department would bring in external expertise and work with the White House and Office of Management and Budget.

KRISTI NOEM, homeland security secretary

Kristi Noem was once seen as a possible running mate for Donald Trump. Photograph: Michelle Gustafson/The New York Times

Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota, has been picked to serve as the next homeland security secretary, Trump said on Tuesday.

Noem (52), once seen as a possible running mate for Trump, is serving her second four-year term as South Dakota’s governor. She rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department of homeland security is responsible for everything from border protection and immigration to disaster response and the US Secret Service.

JOHN RATCLIFFE, CIA director

John Ratcliffe is seen as a hardcore Trump loyalist who could likely win Senate confirmation. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/New York Times

Trump said on Tuesday he had picked John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence, to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency in his second administration. A former congressman and prosecutor who served as director of national intelligence during Trump’s last year in office, Ratcliffe (59) is seen as a hard-core Trump loyalist who could likely win Senate confirmation. Still, during his time as director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe often contradicted the assessments of career civil servants, drawing criticism from Democrats who said he politicised the role.

MARCO RUBIO, secretary of state

Marco Rubio was once one of Donald Trump’s harshest critics. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP

On Wednesday Trump tapped US senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, putting the Florida-born politician on track to be the first Latino to serve as the United States’ top diplomat.

Rubio (53) was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump’s shortlist for secretary of state. The senator has in past years advocated for a muscular foreign policy with respect to US geopolitical foes, including China, Iran and Cuba.

Over the last several years he has softened some of his stances to align more closely with Trump’s views. The president-elect accuses past US presidents of leading the US into costly and futile wars and has pushed for a less interventionist foreign policy.

MATT GAETZ, attorney general

Matt Gaetz has been selected as Trump's nominee for attorney general. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Trump said on Wednesday that he had selected Matt Gaetz, a US representative, to be his nominee for attorney general.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan weaponisation of our justice system,” Trump said in a statement announcing the selection of the Florida lawmaker.

Trump’s inner circle has described the attorney general as the most important member of the administration after Trump himself, key to his plans to carry out mass deportations, pardon January 6th rioters and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years.

TULSI GABBARD, director of national intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard is named director of national intelligence. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Trump on Wednesday named Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative and critic of the Biden administration, as his director of national intelligence.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent and has little direct experience with intelligence work. If confirmed, she would become the top official in the US intelligence community after Trump starts his second term in January.

ROBERT F KENNEDY JNR, secretary for health and human services

Robert F Kennedy jnr. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP

Robert F Kennedy jnr, the nephew of former US president John F Kennedy, ran for president in this year’s election as an independent before dropping out in August and endorsing Mr Trump in exchange for a role in the Republican’s administration. He has since been part of Trump’s transition team.

Over posts on social media platform X and interviews in recent weeks, Mr Kennedy has indicated his priorities include addressing what he calls the “chronic disease epidemic” of conditions including obesity, diabetes and autism, and reducing chemicals in food.

Mr Kennedy has been criticised for making false medical claims, including that vaccines are linked to autism. He opposed state and federal restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic and was accused of spreading misinformation about the virus.

SCOTT BESSENT, potential treasury secretary

Scott Bessent has a warm relationship with the president-elect. Photograph: Vincent Alban/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scott Bessent, a key economic adviser to Trump, is widely seen as a top candidate for treasury secretary. A long-time hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, Bessent has a warm relationship with the president-elect.

While Bessent has long favoured the laissez-faire policies that were popular in the pre-Trump Republican Party, he has also spoken highly of Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiating tool. He has praised the president-elect’s economic philosophy, which rests on a scepticism of both regulations and international trade.

ROBERT LIGHTHIZER, potential trade tsar or treasury secretary

Robert Lighthizer has an outside chance of becoming treasury secretary. Photograph: Al Drago/Bloomberg

A loyalist who served as Trump’s US trade representative for essentially the then-president’s entire term, Robert Lighthizer will almost certainly be invited back.

Though Bessent likely has a better shot at becgabbardming treasury secretary, Lighthizer has an outside chance, and he might be able to reprise his old role if he’s interested.

The Wall Street Journal has reported Trump wanted Lighthizer as his trade tsar. Like Trump, Lighthizer (77) is a trade sceptic and a firm believer in tariffs. He was one of the leading figures in Trump’s trade war with China and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada during Trump’s first term.

HOWARD LUTNICK, potential treasury secretary

Howard Lutnick has uniformly praised the president-elect’s economic policies. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The co-chair of Trump’s transition effort and the long-time chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick is in the running for treasury secretary.

A bombastic New Yorker like Trump, Lutnick (63) has uniformly praised the president-elect’s economic policies, including his use of tariffs.

He has at times given elaborate, unvarnished opinions about what policies will be enacted in Trump’s second term. Some Trump allies had privately complained that he too often presented himself as speaking on behalf of the campaign.

LINDA McMAHON, potential commerce secretary

Linda McMahon is chief executive of the professional wrestling franchise WWE. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Linda McMahon is seen as the front-runner to lead Trump’s department of commerce, three sources briefed on the plans said. McMahon (76) is a major donor and was an early supporter of the Republican president-elect when he first ran for the White House almost a decade ago. This time, Trump tapped her to co-lead a transition team formed to help vet personnel and draft policy ahead of the November 5th election.

McMahon is the co-founder and former chief executive of the professional wrestling franchise WWE. She later served as director of the small business administration, resigning in 2019, and went on to lead a pro-Trump political action committee that supported his 2020 reelection bid.

KASH PATEL, potential candidate for national security posts

Kash Patel has attracted controversy throughout his career. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A former Republican House staffer who served in various high-ranking staff roles in the defence and intelligence communities during Trump’s first term, Kash Patel frequently appeared on the campaign trail to rally support for the candidate.

Any position requiring Senate confirmation may be a challenge, however.

Patel (44) has attracted controversy throughout his career. In an interview with Trump ally Steve Bannon last year, he promised to “come after” politicians and journalists perceived to be enemies of Trump.

During Trump’s first term, Patel, seen as the ultimate Trump loyalist, drew animosity from some more experienced national security officials, who saw him as volatile and too eager to please the then-president. – Reuters