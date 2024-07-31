Donald Trump questions whether rival Kamala Harris is ‘Black’

Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers questions from moderator and journalist Rachel Scott at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention. Photograph: Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is “Black” during a contentious appearance at the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday.

“Is she Indian or is she Black?” Mr Trump asked regarding his opponent in the presidential race, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people. “She was Indian all the way, and all of a sudden she made a turn and became a Black person.”

Ms Harris, whose mother was Indian and whose father is Black, is the first Black and the first Asian-American US vice-president.

“What he just said is repulsive,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in response to Mr Trump’s remarks. “It’s insulting.”

READ MORE

Far right and conservative accounts on social media have spread misinformation questioning Ms Harris’s racial identity.

US vice-president Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, speaks at a campaign rally in Atlanta on Tuesday. Photograph: Erin Schaff/New York Times

Ms Harris has long self-identified as both Black and South Asian-American.

Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Ms Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, while Republican Party leaders have urged politicians to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.

[ Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns launch rival TV ads in US swing statesOpens in new window ]

The panel interview at the event started on a tense note, when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Mr Trump to explain why Black voters should support him despite a history of racist comments.

In response, Mr Trump called the question “horrible”, “hostile” and a “disgrace”, and described ABC as a “fake” network.

“I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln,” he said.

Mr Trump’s first appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago received a backlash from some members, prompting a co-chair of the convention to step down in protest.

Mr Trump had made inroads with Black men in particular after president Joe Biden, his former Democratic opponent, struggled to mobilise Black voters, traditionally the most loyal Democratic voting bloc. Mr Biden won Black voters by 92 per cent to 8 per cent over Mr Trump in 2020, according to Pew Research.

But Mr Biden’s decision to step down in favour of Ms Harris could make it more challenging for Mr Trump to hold his gains.

Mr Trump has been actively courting Black voters and has held events in cities with large Black populations, including Atlanta, where he plans a rally on Saturday.

The presidential race is likely to come down to narrow margins in a handful of battleground states. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday showed Mr Trump leading Ms Harris by 43 per cent to 42 per cent, within the poll’s margin of error – the latest in a series of surveys that have shown Ms Harris erasing the lead Mr Trump had opened during the final weeks of Mr Biden’s faltering campaign. – Reuters