Donald Trump: Jury selection continues on second day of hush-money criminal trial

Former US president Donald Trump attends the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush-money payments in New York City on Tuesday. Photograph: Curtis Means-Pool/Getty

The second day of jury selection in Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial got under way on Tuesday, as lawyers try to choose a panel of 12 residents of heavily Democratic Manhattan to hear the former US president’s criminal case impartially.

The first day on Monday underscored the challenges of the task.

Roughly half of 96 potential jurors questioned were dismissed after saying they could not impartially judge the polarising businessman-turned-politician, who is mounting a comeback White House bid while battling four separate criminal cases.

Thirty-two jurors remained on Tuesday from the initial pool. They began reading out answers to a questionnaire on topics ranging from which news outlets they follow to what they like to do in their spare time.

One juror who said many of his family, friends and colleagues in finance were Republicans and it would be hard for him to be impartial was excused.

“Being in the finance and accounting world, a lot of people tend to intellectually slant Republican,” said the juror, who grew up in Texas. “Even though I feel like I can be impartial, there might be some implicit bias surrounding that.”

A New York native who now lives in Florida, Mr Trump was a fixture in the city’s tabloid press for decades before he won the presidency as a Republican in 2016. But as a politician, he has never been able to count on the heavily Democratic city for votes.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, has charged Mr Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Ms Daniels says she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump about a decade beforehand.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies an encounter took place.

To prove a felony, prosecutors must show that Mr Trump covered up the payment to conceal a crime like an illegal campaign contribution.

Mr Trump has said the payment was personal. His lawyers have said there could have been reasons beyond his campaign to make the payment, such as sparing himself and his family embarrassment.

In other jurisdictions, he stands accused of mishandling classified information and trying to overturn his 2020 loss to sitting president Joe Biden, a Democrat. But the hush-money case may be the only one to go to trial before Mr Trump faces Mr Biden again in the November 5th election.

Journalists and production crews works outside the court in New York on Tuesday. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

If convicted, Mr Trump would still be able to run for office and serve as president if he won. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that half of independents and a quarter of his fellow Republicans would not vote for him if he is found guilty.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four criminal cases, and says they are a plot by Biden’s Democrats to neutralise him politically.

Though the New York case is centred on events that took place more than seven years ago, prosecutors are trying to hold Trump accountable for more recent conduct as well.

On Monday, they asked judge Juan Merchan to fine Mr Trump $1,000 for each of three social media posts this month that criticised Ms Daniels and Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former fixer who is expected to be a prominent witness in the trial.

Under a gag order imposed by Mr Merchan, Mr Trump is barred from making statements about witnesses, court staff and family members that are meant to interfere with the case. Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche said the former president was only responding to their criticism of him.

Mr Merchan said he will consider the fines on April 23rd.

On his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday morning, Mr Trump said the gag order prevented him from responding to “people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long”.

Speaking to reporters before entering the courtroom, Trump said it was unfair that he was at the trial rather than on the campaign trail.

“This is a trial that should never have been brought,” he said.

Jury selection is expected to consume the rest of the week, and the trial is scheduled to last through at least May.

The 12 jurors selected for the trial, along with six alternates, will hear testimony from Ms Daniels and Mr Cohen, who has said he made the payments to buy her silence.

Other expected witnesses include David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, who prosecutors say ran stories to boost Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Also due up is Karen McDougal, a former model for Playboy magazine who prosecutors say was paid by the National Enquirer to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Mr Trump.